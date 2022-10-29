CSFB Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$53.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.60.

TSE CPX opened at C$45.65 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$51.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

