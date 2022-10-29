CSFB Cuts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.35

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE TWM opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

