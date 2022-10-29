CSFB Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$35.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.46.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$28.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

