CSFB Upgrades AltaGas (TSE:ALA) to Outperform

CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$32.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.04.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.5 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.04 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

