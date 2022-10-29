CSFB Upgrades AltaGas (TSE:ALA) to Outperform

CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$32.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.04.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Down 2.5 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.04 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.