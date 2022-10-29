Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.08 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 130.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

