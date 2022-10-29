Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

