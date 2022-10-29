Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 12,888,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,424. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $262.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

