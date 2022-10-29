Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 3,800 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IBML traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.23. 87,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

