Curve DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $505.82 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $505.82 million and approximately $53.97 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004551 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

