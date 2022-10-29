Cypress Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. 9,418,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,003. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.