Cypress Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 6.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

