Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,454,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

DHR stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average is $265.45. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

