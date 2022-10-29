DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $5.07 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $161.48 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00024380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,871,414 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 5.05106849 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,364,930.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

