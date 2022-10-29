Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Datatec Stock Performance
Datatec stock remained flat at $4.62 during trading hours on Friday. Datatec has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.
About Datatec
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.