Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. 257,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

