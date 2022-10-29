Dent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.95 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $90.10 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

