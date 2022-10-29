Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Shares Down 1.3%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.52 and last traded at 1.58. 34,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 47,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.60.

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is 1.87 and its 200-day moving average is 2.10.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 65,912 acres located in the Northern Arizona; the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit oil and gas project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres located in the Seminole County, Oklahoma; and has acquired 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona.

See Also

