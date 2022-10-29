Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday.
Covestro Price Performance
Covestro stock opened at €34.58 ($35.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1 year high of €58.48 ($59.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
