Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $83.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $15.43 on Friday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,719,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

