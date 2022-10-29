DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.0 days.
DKSH Trading Down 15.7 %
DKSH stock traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48.
About DKSH
