DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.0 days.

DKSH Trading Down 15.7 %

DKSH stock traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

