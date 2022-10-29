Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.18% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $27.67 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 77.26%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

