Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DOUG traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 4.66. The company had a trading volume of 357,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,787. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of 3.83 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.27.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Elliman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In other news, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.99 per share, with a total value of 399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,876,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,476,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.99 per share, for a total transaction of 399,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,876,341 shares in the company, valued at 11,476,600.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 288,000 shares of company stock worth $1,159,795. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

