Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 38.6% in October

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Price Performance

Shares of DPRO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 84,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

About Draganfly

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 393.19%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

