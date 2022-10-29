Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to approx $1.21 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth $206,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

