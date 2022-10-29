Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as low as C$6.36. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 224,479 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.69.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$171.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1499998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

