Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,401. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 1,204,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,960. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $536.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

