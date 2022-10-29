Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 874,500 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eargo Price Performance

Shares of Eargo stock remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 421,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Eargo has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eargo will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eargo

In other Eargo news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,921 shares in the company, valued at $220,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 139.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 312,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eargo by 58.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 259,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 226.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,320 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

