Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Eaton by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

