eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,199 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

