Eight Capital Cuts Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target to C$2.60

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

Shares of LIO opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Lion One Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$109.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 29.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

