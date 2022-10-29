Eight Capital Cuts Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Price Target to C$2.60

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Lion One Metals Price Performance
Shares of LIO opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Lion One Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$109.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 29.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Lion One Metals Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.