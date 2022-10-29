Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $56.86 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $56.86 million and $136,287.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001244 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019066 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000169 BTC.
About Electroneum
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,685,511 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.