Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,544. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

