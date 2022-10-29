Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.42 EPS.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 1,263,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,544. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $474,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

