Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.42 EPS.
Element Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 1,263,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,544. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $474,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
