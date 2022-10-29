Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

ELROF stock remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

