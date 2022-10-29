Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.4 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF remained flat at $55.20 during midday trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €64.00 ($65.31) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

