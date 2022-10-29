Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.17.

Emera Price Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.37. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The company has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2531713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 125.60%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

