Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Update

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Empiric Student Property from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

