ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
JXHLY traded up 0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching 6.81. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 6.91 and a 200 day moving average of 7.34. ENEOS has a 52 week low of 6.22 and a 52 week high of 8.64.
