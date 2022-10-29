ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

JXHLY traded up 0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching 6.81. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 6.91 and a 200 day moving average of 7.34. ENEOS has a 52 week low of 6.22 and a 52 week high of 8.64.

Get ENEOS alerts:

About ENEOS

(Get Rating)

See Also

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.