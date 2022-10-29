Energi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $183,933.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $183,933.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00087839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,747,094 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

