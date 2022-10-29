Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
EPAC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 514,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.28. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.15.
Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group
In related news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Read More
