Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. 1,261,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

