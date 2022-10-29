Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

