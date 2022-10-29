Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.42-$14.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.42-$14.52 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $222.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,996. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.38 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

