Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.42-$14.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.48. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.42-$14.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $292.63.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.24. 958,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $218.38 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

