Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.67-$3.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.42-$14.52 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.24. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $218.38 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James restated an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

