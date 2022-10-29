Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $568.69 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and $568.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.84 or 0.00124129 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00271254 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00715101 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00568405 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00230320 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00259964 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,629,817 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
