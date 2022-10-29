Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.4 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $21.05 during midday trading on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

