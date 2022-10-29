Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.42 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,995,334 shares changing hands.

Eurasia Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £134.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.41.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

