Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($74.80) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $130.38.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

