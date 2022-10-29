Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

